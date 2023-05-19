Wase Meets With Buhari, Insists On Contesting For Speaker

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, stated on Friday that he is still vying for the speakership of the 10th assembly.

Wase made these remarks following his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja.

The lawmaker insisted that he had not stepped down or withdrawn his candidacy for any other individual, defying the nominations of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I am in the race, and by the grace of God, I am going to conclude the race. I have not withdrawn or stepped down for anybody,” he said.

The APC had endorsed Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu as their chosen candidates for the positions of Speaker and Deputy.

However, this move faced opposition from six contenders, including Wase, who formed an alliance to promote the election of the Speaker from their ranks.

Wase argued that his party’s decision contradicts section 14(4) of the 1999 constitution.

This section states that the composition of the government of the federation and its agencies should reflect the federal character of Nigeria, an element he believes was disregarded by the APC.

The legislator suggested that the federal character principle is designed to promote national unity and prevent certain states or ethnic groups from monopolizing government offices.

He noted that his fellow contenders share this viewpoint, stating, “I am not just speaking for myself.”

Furthermore, Wase criticized the APC for failing to consult other aspirants before deciding on their favoured candidates.

Labelling the party’s actions as anti-democratic, he declared that such a move would be opposed.