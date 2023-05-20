How Young Vibrant Nigerians Pushed Chef Hilda Baci To Set Massive World Cooking Record 

On the 15th of May, 2023, Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci broke the Guiness World Record after completing 100 hours of marathon cooking non-stop.

The Akwa-Ibom born chef started cooking various Nigerian delicacies from Thursday, 12th May and serving young electrified audiences, who came out in overwhelming numbers, with the meals she prepared.

Some of the delicacies made by chef Hilda Baci and served to her audience includes; Coconut rice, Bread and egg, Porridge yam, Burger, Basmati jolly rice, Sea food okra, Akara with sauce, Catfish pepper soup, Jollofilneixe with goat meat, Mashes potatoes Edika Ikong with turkey, Native pasta, Native jolly rice, Nsala soup, Ofe Aku, Asun rice, Peppered fish, White rice, Peppered Chicken, Fried fish, White rice, Peppered chicken, Fried fish, Abacha, Chicken wraps, Fisherman soup, Porridge plantain and Jolly paste.

Before Hilda’s new record, the longest marathon cooking was held in Rewa, central India by an Indian chef known Lata Tondon who cooked for 87 hours and 45 minutes in 2019.

Wanting to showcase her prowess, the renowned foodpreneur who through her expertise have helped raised awareness of the richness and diversity of Nigerian food grabbed the bull by the horn, setting a new world’s record, but will not do it on her own as her strength during the ‘cook a thon’ event fettered but eventually got renewed by the enthusiastic and vibrant Nigerians who trooped out in massive numbers to show support.

The Young, Vibrant Nigerians that Pushed Chef Hilda Baci during ‘cook a thon’

When Hilda announced her intentions to set a new record for marathon cooking, an outspoken Nigerian celebrity, Mr Maraconi via his official Twitter page would clamor for support for Hilda, urging food lovers to come out to show support.

This action would then push many Nigerians from different ethnic background, states, religious affiliations to camp at the venue of the event to show their unwavering support.

One of such Nigerians will be Grace Itah, who told Naija News that she took a two days work leave to witness the life-changing moment. According to her, “It takes a super human to cook for more than 80 hours. The longest i have gone cooking is three hours, so i told myself, i will witness it, and glad that i did.”

Like Grace, there were many young Nigerians who were fascinated by Hilda’s zeal and determination to break the world’s record, amongst which was Steven, a bright student who had travelled all the way from Delta to show his support for the multifaceted actress turn chef.

Steven will go on to tell Naija News that he needed the inspiration to push himself because he was singer and had lacked the zeal to continue to pursue his dream.

“I am coming from Delta and needed the motivation of someone going the extra mile to get to their dreams, i have been here since Saturday and Hilda’s incredible strength awakens me,” he said.

There were other young foodies such as the DreamcatchersDA, a group of young children who danced while Hilda cooked.

Then, there were the all female drummers who enthralled and soothed with melodious and enchanting sound from their drums while she cooked.

The flag boi showed up at the event waving his huge flag for hours non- stop as the crowd cheered.

There were other young people who camped in the venue of the event from dawn to dusk, chanting the chef’s name at the top of their voices even in the rain until they lost their voices.

Nothing anyone can tell me about the Nigerian spirit!!

It is irrepressible, resilient, dogged, unflinching.

When we do decide to stand together!!

This was yesterday night.@hildabacicooks has broken the record already & is on the way to setting her on!!

Pure inspiration!! pic.twitter.com/CNi880yhde — Kate Amaka Henshaw (@HenshawKate) May 15, 2023

A budding entrepreneur, Precious Aliba who had camped for one night spoke about her experience to Naija News, saying that the Nigerian chef inspired her by her energy, determination, zeal and courage.

She added that she felt determined to become a much better version of herself, witnessing Hilda’s tenacity and strength.

Others had come in, in their religious attires, some in modest outfit and prayed fervently on their knees whilst the chef cooked her many dishes.

By the fifth day, the entrance to Amore Garden, the venue of the event, will experience an overflowing flock of crowd the gates had to be shut down.

Interestingly, those who could not be at the event physically, took to their various social media to cheer the Nigerian chef to push through and eventually break her own record of 96-hour target, and pressed on to set a new milestone.

Asides the young Nigerians food lovers who graced, rallied and support Hilda, top celebrities pledge their support during the cooking marathon.

Amongst the celebrities who came around, where, Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha; actress, Kate Henshaw; actress Iyabo Ojo, singer, Tiwa Savage; media personality, Enioluwa, and many others. The Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu also visit the venue of the cooking event cheer her.

Even the vice president Yemi Osinbajo had called the chef, to encourage her while she cooked.

President Muhammadu Buhari also described Hilda as a ”cultural Icon”.

Once verified of her new milestone by Guinness, Baci, who with the collective help of young, vibrant Nigerians will go on to join the likes of Kaffy, the Nigerian dancer who lead her dance group to break the record for “Longest Dance Party” after they dance for 55hours and 40minutes in 2006.