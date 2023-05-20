Former Zamfara Governor, Yari, Pledges Unity If Elected Senate President

Former governor of Zamfara State, Senator Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari, has expressed his commitment to unity and cooperation for the progress of Nigeria if he is chosen as the President of the 10th Senate.

Yari voiced his pledge at a special victory dinner organized to honor the 109 senators-elect of the 10th assembly.

The event, themed ‘Unity and Reconciliation, Setting the Agenda for the 10th Assembly’, was jointly held by the Conference of All Support Groups (CASG-N) of Nigeria and The Tinubu Shettima Network (TSN).

In Yari’s words, “We are committed to work in harmony for the betterment of Nigeria and by God’s grace, we are going to work hand in hand with the executive in oneness.

“I really appreciate the decision of this organization for canvassing support for me to become the 10th president of the Senate. This is our program and we believe all of you will give us support to achieve this for a better Nigeria.”

He further expressed his faith in the unity of Nigeria, lauding the nation as a “wonderful country with wonderful people”.

Speaking separately at the event, Engr. Kailani Muhammad, National Chairman of TSN and Coordinator of CASG-N, commented on the gathering’s demonstration of Nigerian unity in spite of diverse backgrounds.

He expressed his belief that the event was indicative of Nigeria’s potential to unify at any time, regardless of its diversity.