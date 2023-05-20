AMVCA 2023: Elozonam, Kiekie Wins Best Online Content Creator

Nigerian skitmaker cum actress, Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori, popularly known as Kiekie, and former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Elozonam have emerged as the winners of the ‘Best Online Content Creator’ at the ongoing 2023 African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Naija News reports that the duo jointly won the award for their outstanding work on “Back From The Future.”

The Best Content Creator category has the following nominees;

Abiola – VIP Bathroom

Adeaga Bukunmi – Fake Alert with Mercy Johnson

Bimbo Ademoye – Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion

Edem Victor – The Activist

Elozonam, Kie Kie – Back From The Future

Isbae U – My Sweet Mother In-law

Kenzy Udosen – Quick Pronunciations

Oluwadolarz and Abayomi Alvin – Soldiers at War (Compilation)

Steve Chuks – Husband’s Side Chick

Tee Kuro – Nollywood Epic Love Story Parody (The Finale)

However, Elozonam and Kie Kie’s creative ability to connect with audiences through their unique content set them apart from the competition.

Their series “Back From The Future” captivated viewers with its humor, relatability, and engaging storytelling.