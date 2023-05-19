Tinubu: Emefiele, Other Buhari’s Appointees Must Not Leave Nigeria – CNG

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration of the incoming government, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has cautioned that no appointee of President Muhammadu Buhari with questionable characters must leave Nigeria.

This is as the Arewa group admonished the country’s anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to extend its investigation of corrupt practices to all Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government.

CNG rejected the purported plan to limit the searchlight to only outgoing state governors.

It demanded that the anti-graft agency Chairman carries out a holistic probe by extending its beam on the Presidency, Federal Government ministries, parastatals and cabinet members of the outgoing administration.

Reacting to the development, the CNG declared that all President Buhari’s aides including the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, should not be allowed to leave the country until all corruption allegations against them were cleared.

At a press briefing on Thursday evening, CNG Spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said that those with the motives of scuttling the May 29th event should be taken as enemies of the state and be dealt with in accordance with the provision of the law of the land.

“We demand that when the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari bows out of office, all key office holders must be asked to clear themselves of all pending corruption and other allegations against them,” Daily Post quoted the CNG spokesman saying.

The CNG insisted in particular that the CBN Governor must be made to give an account of his tenure to the incoming administration, saying that if any study leave had been approved for Emefiele or any other suspected official, it should be cancelled in the interest of peaceful transfer of power, accountability and good governance.

Suleiman also said that CNG demands that anybody or group found remotely involved with the financing, direct execution or concealing information on this sinister and diabolic scheme be treated appropriately as a treasonable felon and enemy of the state and fellow citizens.

In a twist, the Arewa group also demanded a thorough search into allegations against the EFCC itself and the disabling volume of debt amassed for the country by the outgoing administration.