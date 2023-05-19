Peter Obi Under Fire Over Comments On Blinken’s Call To Tinubu

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has come under fire over his comments on the phone conversation between the United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, and President-elect Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reported Bliken told Tinubu on Tuesday on the phone that the Joe Biden administration is committed to strengthening ties with Nigeria.

The US Secretary stated that the U.S.-Nigeria partnership is built on shared interests and strong people-to-people ties and that those links should continue strengthening under Tinubu’s tenure.

Bliken and Tinubu also discussed the importance of inclusive leadership that represents all Nigerians and reforms to support the economic growth of Nigeria.

Reacting in a statement via his official Twitter handle on Friday, Obi said there is a lack of clarity on the basis of the U.S. Secretary of State’s call to Tinubu.

He stated that the United States should have awaited full resolution of the ongoing judicial processes before tacitly conferring legitimacy on Tinubu’s victory.

The LP flagbearer added that the United States should not respond to political developments in Nigeria in a manner that faintly suggests taking sides.

Following the development, some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Tinubu’s supporters took the comment section to berate the former Governor of Anambra State for his statement.

See some of the reactions below.

@BashirAhmaad wrote: “Are you people still crying over the phone call when the person is even getting ready to come to Abuja to attend BAT’s inauguration ceremony?”

@TundeJamiu5 wrote: “Imagine 3rd position. Na loud voice una get. With retweet. We no send May 29 is here come to eagle square as a spectator.”

@abdulkarerm_m wrote: “Why is Obi not respecting the people’s choice are you more of a Nigerian than the people who vote APC?”

@MolaDhikr wrote: “You have zero moral authority to talk about the rule of law when you are walking around with someone who was sacked by a competent court. You are a hypocrite, a liar, and a disgrace to well-meaning Nigerians.”

@LegendaryJoe wrote: “You are too Garulous…Frothing endlessly like a cursed parrot…Rest, you won’t be the 1st to come distant 3rd in an election. Rest.”

“@Africanoidspace wrote: “Peter Obi cannot even read his tweet. Everything about him is fake.”

@phantom_Dviperr wrote: “Dude chill. You lost because you are too stingy”

@Mario9jaa wrote: “Ekwute, Rest In Jesus Name!!!”

@yanjumoney wrote: “You will never be President of Nigeria.”

@Olurops wrote: “Mr Obi you lost the election. Go home and rest.“