Details Of US Secretary Of State, Blinken’s Phone Conversation With Tinubu Emerge

The details of the telephone conversation between the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have emerged.

Naija News gathered that Bliken phoned Tinubu on Tuesday after announcing the imposition of visa restrictions on specific individuals who undermined the democratic process during the 2023 elections.

In a statement released by the Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, Matthew Miller, Blinken told Tinubu that the Joe Biden administration is committed to strengthening ties with Nigeria.

The statement reads: “Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke this morning with Nigerian President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to emphasize his continued commitment to further strengthening the U.S.-Nigeria relationship with the incoming administration.

“The Secretary noted that the U.S.-Nigeria partnership is built on shared interests and strong people-to-people ties and that those links should continue to strengthen under President-elect Tinubu’s tenure.

“Secretary Blinken and President-elect Tinubu discussed the importance of inclusive leadership that represents all Nigerians, continued comprehensive security cooperation, and reforms to support economic growth.”