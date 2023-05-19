NFF Is Yet To Decide On Jose Paseiro’s Future – Gusau

The Nigeria Football Federation president, Ibrahim Gusau, has denied the reports that the football body has lined up a list of foreign managers who would replace coach Jose Paseiro ahead of the Super Eagles AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone.

Jose Paseiro’s contract with the NFF has expired on May 15 and no negotiations are going between the football body and the Portuguese tactician which means there is a likelihood that he might not be in charge when the Super Eagles take on Sierra Leone on June 18 at Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Liberia.

Football stakeholders are insisting that the football body should not extend Jose Paseiro’s contract who is said to be earning $70,000 per month as the head coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria. They argue that the team has fared poorly under the tutelage of the Portuguese tactician.

Amidst the speculation that the NFF has started searching for his replacement in the middle of the ongoing AFCON qualifiers, Ibrahim Gusau insisted that the football body is yet to decide the coach’s future and that no search for Paseiro’s successor is ongoing.

“I don’t know where they got these reports from because I have not mandated anybody to search for a new coach nor has NFF opened discussions with anyone to replace our current coach. To be candid we have not even at board level decided on Peseiro’s contract not to talk of engaging a new coach,” Gusau told Complete Sports.

“All I can tell you is that the NFF will decide whether to extend Paseiro’s contract or terminate it soon when we meet. Honestly, I don’t know where they got those stories from. Whatever decision we reach shall be made public.”