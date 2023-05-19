Lawyer Purportedly Representing Labour Party Disgraced Out Of Court

An unknown Lawyer suspected to be from the Lamidi Apapa faction of the Labour Party (LP) was disgraced in court on Friday.

Naija News reports that this was made known by Nollywood actor cum LP chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo in a social media post.

According to him, the lawyer had stepped out to represent LP but his mission was thwarted as the imposter was disgraced.

Kenneth noted that the case has commenced and the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, appeared for himself and the party.

He wrote, “A new day, 19th May 2023, has come, and we are back to court for the continuation of hearing. His Excellency @peterobigregory appeared for himself and the Labour Party. An unknown Lawyer, purporting to represent Labour Party, was disgraced out of the court, with his disgraced “Pampas” impostor.

“That is the destiny of impostors. To God be the glory for His mercies. The case just commenced, and I will keep you posted”

Court Nullifies Alex Otti’s Candidature, All LP Candidates

Meanwhile, a Federal High Court in Kano, led by Justice M N Yunusa, has invalidated the candidacies of Abia State’s Governor-elect Dr. Alex Otti and all other Labour Party (LP) candidates in both Abia and Kano states.

Naija News recalls that Otti, the governorship candidate of LP in Abia State won the election held in March, 2023.

The court determined that the process leading to these candidates’ selection was not in line with the requirements laid out in the 2022 electoral act.

In the suit No FHC/KN/CS/107/2023, brought forth by Mr. Ibrahim Haruna Ibrahim against the Labour Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the court ruled the Labour Party’s failure to submit its membership register to INEC at least 30 days before their primaries invalidated the selection process.