Video: Again, Lamidi Apapa Storms Court Two Days After Humiliation

The factional chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Lamidi Apapa, again stormed the premises of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, Friday, May 19, as the court resumes hearing on Peter Obi’s case against President-elect, Bola Tinubu, over the outcome of the 2023 general elections.

Naija News reported earlier that Apapa was embarrassed out of the court after an argument ensued between him, members of his faction and those from the other faction fighting for the allegedly stolen mandate of LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Reports obtained by this news platform on Friday morning revealed that Apapa stormed the court today with some security personnel behind him following the humiliation he suffered two days ago.

A video clip of Apapa in court today showed the embattled politician humbly seated observing the court processes.

See the video below:

More details shortly…