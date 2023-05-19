Atiku Sends Message To Aliyu Gusau On His 80th Birthday

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has sent a message to elder stateman, General Aliyu Gusau on the occasion of his 80th birthday anniversary.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, the former Vice President described General Gusau as a succinct example of how to serve the country with exceptional leadership and loyalty.

The former vice president also stated that the elder statesman continues to mentor a new generation of Nigerians into attaining greatness through patriotism.

Atiku, therefore, wished him more years in good health and vitality.

He wrote: “I am happy to join the family and other associates of General Aliyu Gusau in wishing him a happy 80th birthday anniversary today.

“In his primary assignment as a soldier and now as a statesman, General Gusau is a succinct example of how to serve the country with exceptional leadership and loyalty.

“Even as he continues to mentor a new generation of Nigerians into attaining greatness through patriotism, I can only wish him more years in good health and vitality. Happy birthday to you, General, and congratulations, Sir.”