Alex Otti Speaks On Court Sacking Him As Governor-Elect

The Governor-elect of Abia, Alex Otti has urged his supporters not to be worried about the recent Federal High Court ruling in Kano that invalidated his candidacy.

The court had ruled that the process leading to the selection of Otti and other candidates of the party was not in line with the requirements laid out in the 2022 electoral act.

In the suit No FHC/KN/CS/107/2023, brought forth by Mr Ibrahim Haruna Ibrahim against the Labour Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the court ruled the Labour Party’s failure to submit its membership register to INEC at least 30 days before their primaries invalidated the selection process.

Otti in reaction to the court ruling reassured his constituents that there is no cause for alarm over the “kangaroo judgment.”

Speaking to Vanguard in Abia, Otti revealed that preparations for his inauguration on May 29 are proceeding as planned.

He asserted that the manoeuvres of “enemies of democracy” will not overturn the will of the people of Abia.

Furthermore, the Labour Party candidate dismissed the court ruling, characterizing it as a waste of time.

Naija News recalls that Alex polled 175,467 votes to defeat Okey Ahiwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 88,529 votes.

INEC declared Otti a winner and would possibly be the first candidate to be governor in the state from a political party that’s not PDP since 1999.