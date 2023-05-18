‘Tinubu’s Inauguration Must Hold’ – Actor Saidi Balogun, Others Storm Abuja Streets

Ahead of the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, Nollywood actor, Saidi Balogun, and other members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have stormed the streets of Abuja for a peace walk.

Naija News reports that Saidi took to his Instagram page on Thursday to share a video of himself and others including aged women in white outfits.

The thespian said that the inauguration of Tinubu as president must hold and they are holding a solemn procession in honor and support of his swearing-in.

He captioned the video: “Solemn Procession in honor and support of the 29th May swearing in of the incoming administration of His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in FCT Abuja”

Those Planning To Disrupt Swearing-In Now Fighting Themselves

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, on Thursday, May 18, 2023, asserted that some persons plotting to stop the inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu are now fighting themselves.

Naija News reports that Tinubu would be sworn-in as Nigeria’s next president on May 29, barring a last decision.

Eleven days before the event, Keyamo took to his Twitter page today to assert that God has sent confusion in the midst of those planning to disrupt the swearing-in of the President-elect.

Keyamo described the rancor between the said camp as a miracle, claiming that God set the confusion amongst them.