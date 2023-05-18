Reason I Refused To Go For A Third Term In The Senate – Omo Agege

The Senate deputy president, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has opened up on the reason why he decided not to go for a third term in the Senate.

According to the senator when he came to the 8th Senate, he had a clear vision of what his plans were as he does not believe in holding on to power continuously.

He explained that he simply wanted to make his contributions within eight years and leave.

Omo-Agege stated this yesterday in Abuja when he played host to Old Boys of his alma mater, St. George’s College, Obinomba, Delta State led by the National President, Engr. Cosmos Nwanwene.

The Deputy Senate President said that his mind was made up not to contest the senatorial seat for a third time and move on with other endeavours.

He said: “When I came here to the National Assembly, my mind was made up on what I wanted to do. I don’t believe that one stays in power in perpetuity. You come, make your contribution and move on. I was determined to ensure that eight years is good enough for me in the National Assembly. If I am not able to leave my mark in eight years it means that I was not prepared in the first place.

“I came here, I knew what I wanted to achieve and I have achieved it. And before the APC primaries, I made up my mind that National Assembly was enough for me. That was why I took the decision that my services would be better appreciated this time if I were to serve as the governor of the state. And I very much believe this decision will come to fruition”.