Ohanaeze Crisis: For Peter Obi To Do This, It Shows He Is A Hypocrite – Isiguzoro

A chieftain of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro has berated the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi over his actions in the crisis rocking the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

Isiguzoro argued that Obi’s presence in what he described as the illegal presentation of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as the new President of Ohanaeze” reeked of hypocrisy.

The chieftain who is the Secretary-General of the Chidi Ibeh-led Ohanaeze Ndigbo lamented that he does not understand the reason the former Anambra Governor who is in court to reclaim his mandate over alleged illegality during the 2023 presidential election, could back illegality in the Ohanaeze crisis.

Speaking via a statement made available to Naija News on Thursday morning, Isiguzoro insisted that Obi’s move has shown that he is after his personal interest and not that of the Ndigbo.

He said, “For Peter Obi to show up during the purported appointment of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as Ohanaeze President-General smacks of deceit.

“Ohanaeze Constitution is clear on how a President-General should be replaced; however, none of the procedures was followed by the Obiozor faction; what we saw is the word appointment, which does not exist in the lexicon of Ohanaeze.

“Even if we ignore others who were present during that charade, that cannot be said of Obi who claims to be against any form of illegality in choosing leaders.

“But contrarily, he was conspicuously present during the Enugu event where the Ohanaeze constitution was turned upside down.

This has exposed Peter Obi as a man who is only after his personal interest and not that of Ndigbo.

“He supports injustice and illegality when it suits his ego and interest but shouts blue murder when he feels even the best of the system will not serve his ambition.”

It would be recalled Iwuanyanwu was appointed as a replacement for Prof George Obiozor who passed on after battling an ailment.