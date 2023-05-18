FG Renames Aviation Ministry

The Federal Government has renamed the Ministry of Aviation to the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace.

The development was confirmed on Wednesday by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Naija News reports.

Speaking at the sidelines of the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja yesterday, Sirika said aviation and aerospace were intertwined, and Nigeria had the need to set its policies to align with future occurrences proactively.

The Minister explained further that the alteration became expedient because it is on the exclusive list.

He, however, maintained that the future of aviation had experienced an advancement.

The minister further linked the development to the establishment of the African Aerospace and Aviation University in Abuja.

Meanwhile, a former Minister of Health, Gabriel Aduku, has emerged as the new chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF).

Naija News reports that Aduku served in the administration of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

Aduku replaced a former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh, whose tenure ended in March.

Aduku, who hails from Kogi State and holds the traditional title of Amana Ogohi 1, Ata Igala of the Igala Kingdom, is to serve for another three years.

The current Secretary-General of the ACF, Murtala Aliyu, retains his position. He’s the Matallawen of Gombe.

Speaking at a press briefing after the NEC meeting, the Secretary of the ACF Leadership Selection Committee, Burka Zarma said that the appointment of Aduku was unanimously endorsed by the members.

Zarma said, “At its meeting held at the National headquarters on Wednesday, 17th of May, 2023, the NEC approved the appointment of Architect Gabriel Yakubu Aduku as the new Chairman of the Forum.

“He takes over from Chief Audu Ogbe whose tenure has expired. Also, at the same meeting, the appointment of Alhaji Murtala Aliyu, the Secretary General of ACF was renewed for a second term of three years.

“It should be noted that the 21 members National Working Committee of ACF was dissolved following the expiration of their tenure. A new Committee is being considered and will be released soon.”