10th NASS: Ooni Of Ife Reacts To APC’s Zoning Arrangement 

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has reacted to the zoning arrangement of the leadership of the 10th National Assembly by ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is as the Ooni pleaded with APC chieftains to accept the party’s consensus candidates for the seat of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the coming 10th House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu, respectively.

According to the monarch, he knows the duo as presiding officers of the 10th NASS would put the interest of Nigerians first if given the chance.

Ooni made the plea to other aggrieved aspirants and chieftains of the APC on Wednesday when he received Abbas and Kalu in Abuja, Naija News learnt.

The monarch told the duo to “Carry everyone along so that they will love you for who you are, not for the fact that when you get to be the Speaker, they will lobby you for positions; but they will love you for the great things you will do for the betterment of our dear nation.”

In a statement issued by the the Abbas Tajudeen/Benjamin Kalu Campaign Office, after the meeting, Ooni enjoined them to be mindful of their change in status and also the new responsibilities that lies ahead if they emerge victorious.

While insisting the interest of the people should come first, the monarch noted that “You have become a servant from your constituency, you want to be a bigger servant to be the Speaker of the House and a much bigger servant to serve our dear nation. Always remember that the interest that is number one to you is the interest of our dear nation, followed by the interest of your party, for what is important is that you carry your people along.

“May God almighty be with you. May God almighty bless you. May God almighty honour you, guide and protect you. Also, give women support and encouragement, the Feminine ones, support them.”