NNPP Opens Up On Purported Meeting Between Tinubu, Kwankwaso

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and an associate of the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso, have debunked the purported meeting between their leader and President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Paris, France.

Naija News earlier reported that the former Governor of Kano State met behind closed-door with Tinubu for four hours and reminisced on their relationship dating back to the National Assembly in 1992.

The meeting, which started at 12.30 pm and ended at 4.45 pm, was to discuss the potential involvement of Kwankwaso in the incoming administration as Tinubu plans to form a national unity government.

Kwankwaso, in principle, was said to have agreed to join Tinubu’s government subject to consultations with the stakeholders on both sides.

It was gathered that Kwankwaso left Nigeria Monday and is due to return in three days.

But speaking to Leadership newspaper, the NNPP said it is unaware of any meeting held between the leader of their party and the president-elect.

The national publicity secretary of the NNPP, Major Agbo, said they are not aware of any meeting.

“We are also just seeing the report, as you can see. It is a social media report, and anyone can put it there. We are not aware of any meeting between our leader and the President-elect. If our party had anything to do with Tinubu’s government, we would not hide it. It will be made known,” Agbo said.

Also speaking, an associate of Kwankwaso, ES Shemang, said the purported meeting between Kwankwaso and Tinubu was untrue.

“It is not true. There was no such meeting. So, the purported meeting is not true,” he said.