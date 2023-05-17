Buhari Reacts To killing Of US Officials, Policemen In Anambra

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the attack on the officials of the United State Embassy in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Naija News reported on Tuesday that unknown gunmen attacked a US Embassy convoy and killed two officials and two policemen during the vicious attack.

In a statement on Wednesday, the presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said Buhari is saddened by the killings of the police officers and the staff of the US Embassy in Nigeria and condoled with the families of the victims.

Buhari also expressed sadness over the gruesome deaths of villagers in communities in Plateau and Benue States, adding that the security agencies are committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

He said: “I was very sad hearing about the killing of the embassy staff and our policemen accompanying them. In this difficult time for the families of those killed, the American Embassy and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), I extend the nation’s condolences over the very sad incident.

“I’m equally pained about the gruesome deaths” of villagers in communities in Plateau and Benue states, adding that the security agencies are committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“I am deeply pained to learn about these gruesome deaths and expressed sincere condolences to the families of the victims.

“I have been equally briefed about the tragic killing of several persons in the Bwoi District of Mangu Local government area of Plateau state, as well that of several villagers in Adaka village in Makurdi Local Government and in Ijaha community of Apa local government area of Benue state.

“We share the grief of the American embassy, the Nigeria Police Force, and our communities in Plateau and Benue and remain committed to fishing out the perpetrators of the attacks and bringing them to justice. May God give their families the strength to bear the unfortunate losses.”