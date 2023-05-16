Four US Embassy Officials Shot Dead In Anambra

Some officials of the United States (US) Embassy in Nigeria have been reportedly killed by unknown gunmen in the Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the officials were on a humanitarian mission in the area when the assailants ambushed and shot at them, killing no fewer than four people.

Another source quoted by Daily Trust said the attacked officials wanted to connect their destination through Ogbaru.

“At least four persons were killed in the attack while others sustained injuries. Troops have taken over the community,” a security source told journalists.

Details of the attack were sketchy as of the time of this report, but Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to newsmen. However, he was economical with the details.

“Following the information of the shooting incident within the Ogbaru community, the Commissioner of Police CP Echeng Echeng, has deployed a police team led by the deputy commissioner of police in charge of operations to arrest the situation.

“Meanwhile, the details of the incident are still sketchy; I will get back to you as soon as I can, please,” Ikenga told Daily Trust.

Also, the US mission in Nigeria confirmed the attack noting that its personnel were collaborating with Nigerian security operatives to get to the root of the matter.

“We confirm there was an incident on May 16 in Anambra state. U.S. Mission Nigeria personnel are working with Nigerian security services to investigate. The security of our personnel is always paramount, and we take extensive precautions when organizing trips to the field. We have no further comment at this time,” a US Mission Nigeria spokesperson disclosed to journalists.