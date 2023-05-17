Peter Obi vs Tinubu: Presidential Election Tribunal Adjourns Sitting

The 2023 Presidential Election Tribunal has adjourned sitting in the case involving the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi the President-elect, Bola Tinubu who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obi is challenging the electoral victory of Tinubu in the February 25, 2023 polls as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Naija News reports the tribunal adjourned the case till Friday, May 19th for the continuation of pre-hearing.

The court headed by Justice Haruna Tsammani fixed the date, following the failure of parties in the petition to agree on documents among other reasons.

It would be recalled that during the sitting on Wednesday, the legal team of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi led by Livy Uzoukwu accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of failing to provide what they need to prosecute their case.

The legal team told the court at the resumed hearing of the 2023 presidential election tribunal in Abuja that INEC refused to give them 70% of the evidence which they are required to give by law.

The team said specifically in Rivers State, they were not given anything.

However, counsel for INEC, Abubakar Mahmoud, disagreed with the allegations.

He argued that the Labour Party team did not show up for the meeting as agreed, and walked out of the rescheduled meeting.

The INEC lawyer added that the documents for Rivers and Sokoto states, where indeed provided, but the Labour Party refused to pay the sum of 1.5million naira for Sokoto State, and the Form EC8A for Rivers State, have not been given to them.

He said some documents were given to the party, but they refused to collect them until it was complete.