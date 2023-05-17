INEC Refused To Give Us 70% Of What We Need – Peter Obi’s Legal Team Tells Court

The legal team of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of failing to provide what they need to prosecute their case.

The legal team on Wednesday told the court at the resumed hearing of the 2023 presidential election tribunal in Abuja that INEC refused to give them 70% of the evidence which they are required to give by law.

The team said specifically in Rivers State, they were not given anything.

Giving an update on the matter, a member of the legal team who is also the national publicity secretary of the Labour Party, Kenneth Okonkwo however said they are not giving up and would continue on the matter.

He also challenged INEC to release the evidence if truly the commission has nothing to hide.

“The @PeterObi legal team has revealed that INEC refused to give the Legal team 70% of the evidence which they are required to give by law. If they do not have anything to hide, why are they not giving us the required evidence as they should.

“In the case of Rivers State, the REC blatantly refused to give us anything. However, God is in control. We are on it,” he wrote on Twitter.