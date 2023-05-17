10th Speakership: Aggrieved Aspirants Are Against APC Not Tinubu – Gagdi

An aspirant for the Speakership position for the incoming 10th House of Representatives, Yusuf Gagdi, has said aggrieved aspirants, popularly known as G-7, are against the All Progressives Congress (APC) for zoning the National Assembly leadership to individuals.

The lawmaker representing Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke Federal Constituency of Plateau State stated this in an interview with select journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.

Gadji disclosed that the aggrieved aspirants were also not against the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, stressing that he will challenge the move to impose Tajudeeen Abbass on the lawmakers.

According to the lawmaker, the zoning arrangement released by the APC National Working Committee is unjust, and against the principle and motto of the ruling party.

He said, “We are like-minded aspirants who believe that what the party came out with is unjust and against the principle of the party; against the motto of the party.

“I think in the first instance, there was no consultation. It was highly – to some of us – disrespectful; that we campaigned for the party, that we are stakeholders of the party, that we are the ones that elected the leader of the party but there was no courtesy of even calling us to say that this is what the party was arranging. All of a sudden, a decision that had to do with some of us was seen on the pages of newspapers. We felt really – quote me anywhere – undermined and that was why we said there is a need for us to do the needful, to show our strength. And we have not started anything.

“We are watching people running from one governor to another with eight, nine to 12 members(-elect), aides, and journalists. When we start our own, we will shut down the country.”