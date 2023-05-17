10th NASS: Akpabio, Gbajabiamila, Abbas, Kalu Meet Opposition Parties Reps-Elect

The All Progressives Congress (APC) anointed candidate for the position of 10th Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio held a meeting on Wednesday night with the outgoing Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and factional members of the Opposition Parties in the 10th Assembly.

The meeting was called at the behest of the Joint Task of the 10th Assembly, a collective of members-elect representing various political parties who secured seats in the national assembly.

The primary objective of the meeting was to foster collaboration among all factional returning members and other members-elect who support the preferred aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

The APC’s preferred candidates for these positions are Hon. Tajudeen Abbas for Speaker and Hon. Benjamin Kalu for Deputy Speaker.

Naija News had earlier reported that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling party endorsed Akpabio for the office of the Senate President, while Abbas was endorsed as the Speaker of the 10th Assembly.

There are speculations that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu endorsed their aspiration ahead of their inauguration scheduled for the 13th of June, 2023.

As of the time of filing this report, the lawmakers are still in the meeting.