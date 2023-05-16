Watch Emotional Moment Hilda Baci Hugged Mum After 100 Hours Of Cooking (Video)

Nigerian celebrity chef, Hilda Baci, could not hold back her tears as she hugged her mother after setting a new record for a cooking marathon by an individual.

Naija News reported that Hilda Baci on Monday night broke her own record and set a new one by completing 100 hours of non-stop cooking.

Based on her 96-hour target, Chef Baci was initially scheduled to stop cooking at 4 pm on Monday.

However, instead of stopping, she pressed on with the cook-a-thon competition taking place at the Amore Gardens, Lekki, and the 27-year-old has now set a new milestone.

A video that emerged online shows Hilda’s mum embracing her daughter for a job well done.

See the video below.

It would be recalled that Baci in the early hours of Monday, broke the Guinness World Record for ‘longest cooking time’ by an individual.

The 27-year-old chef, broke the record after she surpassed Indian chef Lata Tandon, who set a Guinness World Record for cooking for 87 hours and 45 minutes non-stop in 2019 to become the new “Guinness World Record” holder.

The Akwa Ibom-born chef shattered the record on Monday, May 15, at 7:45 am.

The project, tagged “Cook-a-thon,” gained the support of many Nigerians, including politicians and celebrities.