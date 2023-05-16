My Administration Has Tackled Most Of Nigeria’s Challenges – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his government has tackled most of the challenges facing the country and strengthened the nation’s Defence system.

Buhari stated that his administration has performed well in the area of infrastructure, and agriculture, and has built a firm foundation for a prosperous Nigeria

The Nigerian leader, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, stated this on Monday at the opening ceremony for the induction of governors-elect in Abuja.

President Buhari also said his government remained committed to its promises of delivering dividends of democracy despite the difficult fiscal conditions.

He said: “The road has been bumpy due to a challenging fiscal climate, but I am proud to state as we leave office in about two weeks, that we have built a firm foundation for a prosperous Nigeria.

“Despite the difficult fiscal conditions, we remained committed to our promises. These key areas were strategically targeted.

“Our focus on infrastructure was to improve access to markets, improved linkages and reduce overall supply chain costs. This singular commitment to infrastructure development for roads, rails, airports, ports and affordable housing was designed to create better means of livelihood for our people and facilitate access to jobs.

“I am happy that we are succeeding in investing the nation’s wealth in every state of the federation and a clear path for sustainable development has been set.”

Buhari asked governors-elect to ensure they deliver on their campaign promises to the people in their states, stressing that the outcome of the 2023 elections has shown that anyone can lose his seat if he has not performed well.

He said: “One interesting development that we all saw from the last election is that the electorates are maturing, and people are increasingly finding their voices.

“Any public officer who fails to either meet up with the expectations of the people or deliver on his campaign promises will be voted out in the next election. That is what democracy is about. Deliver or get shown the door out.

“As returning or incoming state executives, you also must be cognizant of the comparative advantages inherent in each of your states, and how you can form partnerships with each other, by leveraging your various strengths while recognizing that there is no ‘one size fits all’ solutions.

“I am happy to note that democracy is alive, vibrant, and thriving in Nigeria. With the elections now over, it is time for all of us to deliver the promises we made during the campaigns.”