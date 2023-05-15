Yul Edochie’s Daughter, Danielle Dumps Father’s Surname Amidst Family Crisis

Danielle Edochie, the first child and only daughter of popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has carried out an unusual action on her social media page amidst the ongoing saga in her family.

A glance on the YouTuber page indicated that she has removed her father’s name from her names on social media.

Recall that Danielle step-mother, Judy Austin had come under heavy backlash after a thanksgiving video praising God for the birth of her child weeks after her co-wife, May lost her first son.

Nigerians had berated Austin for being insensitive considering that the Edochie’s recently lost their first son.

Netizens also showed their dissatisfaction with Edochie for sharing the thanksgiving video of his second wife barely two months after the death of their son.

Amid the online drama, a glance at Yul’s daughter, Danielle’s Instagram bio shows that it has been edited and her father’s name yanked off.

The Edochie family name could no longer be spotted on the IG bio as it used to.

The names ‘DIANA DANIELLE DUBEM’ boldly stood on the page.

See the screenshot below: