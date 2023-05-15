Senate Presidency: Akpabio, Jibrin Visit Masari, Seek Endorsement For Ambitions

The All Progressives Congress (APC) preferred candidate for Senate President in the 10th National Assembly, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has visited Governor Aminu Masari of Kaduna State to seek support for his ambition.

Naija News reports that Akpabio was accompanied to the meeting held at the Katsina State Governor’s Lodge, Abuja on Sunday, by the party’s preferred candidate for the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jubrin, and some Senators-elect.

In his remarks, Masari described Akpabio and Barau as committed members of the party and development personified public officers, who would be ready to join hands with the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to move the nation forward.

He also called on all Senators-elect to rally round and vote them into office as President of the Senate and Deputy, for the smooth and speedy take-off of the administration from May 29th, 2023.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives endorsed Akpabio and Jibrin as the next Senate President and Deputy Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

Reacting, Senator Akpabio thanked the governor and his colleagues for their support and he promised to carry all parts of the country without party affiliation.

He stated that the 10th Senate must work for the progress of this country, adding that the next Senate will strive to bring back smiles on the faces of Nigerians.