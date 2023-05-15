Mikel Arteta Insists Arsenal Can Still Win EPL After Going 4 Points Behind

The manager of Arsenal football club, Mikel Arteta is not ready to give up on the title race anytime soon even though a poor run of games has gifted advantage to first-placed Manchester City.

After an abysmal 3-0 home defeat at the hands of Brighton on Sunday which supposedly ended their hopes of winning the Premier League title for the first time in 19 years, Arteta insisted that his team is still “mathematically” in the running for the title.

Mikel Arteta and his boys have been topping the league table for over 200 days which is almost 70 percent of the duration of the 2022-2023 season. But they lost their steam between April and May while Manchester City continued to win games to overtake the inconsistent Gunners.

It got so bad for Arsenal that they recorded just two wins out of their last 7 games while coach Pep Guardiola and his boys won their last 11 league games.

After matchday 36, Arsenal maintain the second spot with 81 points in 36 games, four points behind first-placed Manchester City who still have a game in hand.

While apologizing to the fans after losing to Brighton on Sunday, Mikel Arteta insisted that things can turn around in the remaining two league games of the season.

“We have to apologize because the performance we had in the second half is not acceptable,” Arteta told Sky Sports.

“Mathematically (winning the league) it’s still possible and this is football but today it is impossible to be thinking about it. We have to first digest the result, the performance that we had in the second half, and understand why and have a very different reaction in the next game.”

Manchester City will be confirmed winners of the Premier League title for the third season in a row and for the sixth time in seven seasons if Arsenal lose to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

However, even if Arteta’s squad beat Forest, City will win the league title if they beat Chelsea at home on May 21 or win at Brighton and Brentford in their last two games.