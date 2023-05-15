May 29: Buhari’s Chief Of Staff Reveals What Nigerians Should Do To Tinubu’s Administration

The Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari has called on Nigerians to support the incoming administration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Gambari who spoke while addressing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital pointed out that elections are over and the people need to rally round the incoming administration.

Speaking after a private visit to Gov. Atiku Bagudu and Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Bashar, Gambari submitted that the incoming administration needs an enabling environment to thrive and build on Buhari’s efforts.

He said: “I am here on a private visit to see the governor and His Royal Highness, the Emir of Gwandu. Because we are coming to the end of this administration.

”I am here to appreciate them for their support, prayers and also make a point that elections are now over.

“We should now be building support and enabling environment for the incoming administration so that they could build up on the positive record of President Buhari in all the major priorities his administration focused on.

“Above all, for being the one that conducted and supervised the free and fair 2023 general elections that produced these results.”

Buhari Leaving Good Legacies Behind

Prof Gambari added that President Buhari is leaving a lot of good legacies behind including free and fair elections as well as local agricultural boost.

”Among other legacies, we have diversified the economy. We are now producing what we are eating.

“Many States across Nigeria now have various crops they have economic advantage upon, and they are producing it abundantly.

“Except Kebbi State, which stands top among the states because the state has made a lot of impact on the agricultural revolution in Nigeria.

“Apart from that, President Muhammadu has constructed a lot of road kilometres, fighting corruption. These are the legacies he will be leaving behind.

“Above all, he supervised a free and fair election and he congratulated the winners including states where the ruling party did not win”, he said.