List Of Celebrities Who Stormed Amore Garden To Support Hilda Baci

Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci’s resilience, determination and zeal to cook 250 meals in her quest to break the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest cooking marathon has attracted a lot of attention from both fans and celebrities.

Naija News reports that Baci would be cooking for four days to break a record currently held by Indian chef Lata Tondon, who was reported to have spent 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds cooking in Rewa, India, in 2019.

GWR is a British reference publication annually listing world records, both of human achievements and the extremes of the natural world.

Baci’s cook-a-thon began on May 11 at Amore Garden in Lekki, Lagos and set to conclude on 14th May.

To accomplish her aim, the chef is expected to cook round the clock without sleeping, with only an hour-long break to rest after every 12 hours of continuous cooking.

As of the time of the report, the chef has exceeded 86 hours in her attempt.

Below are list of celebrities who have so far stormed Amore Garden to show support to Akwa Ibom State-lady, Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci.

Dremo

IK Osakioduwa

Eni Adeoluwa

Tiwa Savage

Teni

Kaffydance

Skiibii

Charles Okocha

Pastor Bolaji Idowu

Spyro

Darejustified

Elozonam

Liquorose

Banky W

Sydney Talker