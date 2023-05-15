List Of APC Senators Present During Meeting With Sanwo-Olu

Some Senators elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were present during a meeting between members of the Stability Group and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

Naija News reports that the Stability Group consists of Senators-elect supporting the zoning arrangement of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the National Assembly leadership.

Recall that the APC National Working Committee had anointed Senator Godswill Akpabio as the preferred candidate for the Senate President in the 10th National Assembly, and Senate Barau Jibrin as the favored candidate for the Deputy Senate President.

While the ruling party also chose Tajudeen Abbas as the preferred candidate for the Speaker of the House of Representatives for the 10th National Assembly, and Benjamin Kalu as the favored candidate for the Deputy Speaker.

The Stability Group members were led to the meeting by Akpabio to solicit support for his election on the floor of the Senate in June and to share his plans and programmes for the 10th National Assembly to the governor.

Speaking about his agenda, Akpabio said the incoming administration will need the support of a dynamic legislative leadership to work together in order to achieve promises made to Nigerians.

The former Akwa Ibom Governor pledged he would deploy multi-faceted, multi-dimensional and national approach to lawmaking if he is elected senate president.

According to the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, the Senate under his leadership would have complete control over its affairs without being confrontational with the executive.

Akpabio said he and his deputy would work with the Tinubu administration to make the country better and bring legislations that will support development, describing Tinubu as “God’s own choice” for the country.

Some of the Senators who accompanied Akpabio and Jibrin include Ali Ndume (APC – Borno State), Olamilekan Adeola (APC – Ogun State), Opeyemi Bamidele (APC – Ekiti State), Senator Uba Sani (APC-Kaduna State), Tokunbo Abiru (APC – Lagos State), and Bashir Oloriegbe (APC – Kwara State), among others.