House Of Reps Fixes New Date For Resumption

The House of Representatives has again shifted resumption from May 16 to May 23.

In a statement on Monday, the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Danzaria, said the shift will allow returning members-elect to take part in the second batch of induction.

The statement reads: “This is to inform members and public the House of Representatives will not resume on May 16. The next adjourned date will be May 23. This change is intended to allow members in the second batch partaks in the induction of 10th National Assembly.”

Naija News reports that about 235 lawmakers will participate in the second induction organised by National Assembly Management in collaboration with National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).

Forgery Allegation Rocks House Of Reps As Plenary Adjourned

Amidst the allegation that the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila forged the standing rule to ensure Tajudeen Abass, the House of Representatives has adjourned plenary to Tuesday, next week.

However, some aggrieved lawmakers, who are against the emergence of Abbas, believe there was more to the adjournment than met the eye.

The lawmakers accused Gbajabiamila of surreptitiously introducing provisions in the standing rules aimed at arm-twisting them to cast ballots for Abass during voting.

They claimed they were taken aback by the newly introduced amendment that “every member shall name clearly and in the open the candidate of his choice” as against the previous provision that prescribed voting through an open secret ballot.