What 10th National Assembly Members-elect Must Do To Move The Country Forward– Gbajabiamila

House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila has encouraged Senators-elect and Reps-elect of the 10th National Assembly to ensure that their actions are impeccable.

The lawmaker gave the advice on Tuesday during the induction of the first batch of incoming lawmakers in Abuja.

He urged them to prove their worth in office by ensuring quality legislation and representation.

“The quality of law-making and advocacy, constituency services, oversight activities and discourse in the chamber must be unimpeachable.” he said.

Gbajabiamila noted that it is imperative for political leaders to put their talents dedication to use so as to steer Nigeria through its present challenges towards success.

The Speaker told the inductees to remember that individual effort alone in parliament achieves nothing of consequence.

He said they have a crucial responsibility of building an effective operational relationship with the executive arm of government.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain added that the lawmakers should not see their oversight of executive actions as an “invitation to conflict”.