Debt: Tinubu’s Administration Must Probe Buhari Govt – Shehu Sani

A former Kaduna senator, Shehu Sani has asked the President-elect, Bola Tinubu to probe the outgoing government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News reports that the nation’s debt profile is about N77 trillion if the N23 trillion loans from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) are securitised.

This has led to concerns amongst the citizenry, considering that the president is currently pushing for an $800 million loan from the World Bank a few weeks before the end of its tenure.

Some of the loans obtained by the Buhari government were reportedly used to construct roads, bridges, and other infrastructure across the nation.

But, Sani said the first step in servicing the nation’s debt is to conduct a full investigation of the cost of the projects they were purportedly used for.

Speaking via Twitter, the politician urged the incoming administration to probe all federal ministries, departments, and agencies under the Buhari regime.

He said, “The first step towards servicing our billions of dollars of local and foreign debt is a full investigation of the cost of the projects they were purportedly used for.

“The incoming government must probe all the MDAs under this regime.”