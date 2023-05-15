Another Nollywood Actor, Chikezie Uwazie Is Dead

The Nigerian entertainment industry has been bereaved again as Nollywood actor, Chikezie Uwazie reportedly died in the United States of America.

His colleague, Obey Etok Chima, confirmed the sad development late Sunday night.

According to Chima, Uwazie died in the USA after undergoing a second brain surgery. The deceased was said to have left Nigeria for the US about seven years ago in search of greener pastures.

Naija News understands that Uwazie was one of the leading stars of Nollywood in the early 2000s.

Sharing the news of his demise on her Instagram and Facebook page, Chima wrote: “I can’t imagine am posting this. Chikezie Uwazie goneeeee. After a 2nd brain surgery. Gini na emezi. Am so shocked to get this news this evening. I just got this from our IMSU alumni platform. I thought you told me you were going to the States for greener pastures. You promised to come back some years back, but I didn’t see you. I can’t believe you are gone, but God knows best. Rest on Chyko”.

Before relocating to the USA, Uwazie featured in several Nollywood films, including “Musical Whispers”, a film on Autism produced by Ebele Okaro and directed by Bond Emeruwa. He also featured in “Village Destroyer” alongside Osita Iheme, and Ugo Ugbor, and “Last Kiss”, where he acted alongside Emeka Ike, Ini Edo, Ejike Asiegbu and Mercy Johnson Okojie, among several other movies.

Naija News reports that the news of Uwazie’s death is coming at a time Nollywood actors and Nigerians are mourning the death of popular actors.

The likes of Saint Obi and Murphy Afolabi died just a few hours interval last week.