Zamfara Civil Servants Go Spiritual Over Non-Payment Of Salaries – [Photos]

Some Zamfara State civil servants reportedly observed a special prayer at the Eid mosque in Gusau, the state capital, over non-payment of their salaries by the state government.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Sunday revealed that the civil servants converged at the mosque on Saturday morning at about 10:00 am and sought divine intercession over their salaries.

The workers, who said they were last paid in January, asserted that they had been pushed to begging as they found it challenging to meet their family and personal demands.

“Many of us have been pushed to be beggars, unable to eat one square meal a day. So, this prayer session is specially meant to commit our dear governor, Head of Service, members of the House of Assembly and all those concerned for God to enable them to have compassion on us.

“We have suffered enough on account of this struggle, many lost their lives, too, and we want it no more. We have gathered in unison devoid of religious affiliations to sincerely seek God’s intervention for all,” one of the workers who spoke to Daily Trust said.

The state government, however, has not reacted to the development as of the reporting time, Naija News understands.

See more pictures of the workers observing special prayers below: