PDP Declares Seven-Day Fast For Atiku’s Tribunal Victory

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced a week-long fasting and prayer initiative, with the intention of supporting its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in his ongoing case at the Presidential Election Tribunal.

The prayers are scheduled to start on Thursday, May 18, and conclude on Wednesday, May 24, with an open-air Thanksgiving service set for May 25.

These spiritual events will take place at the PDP’s national chapel, located at the party’s National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

The gatherings are planned to occur daily at 12 pm.

Naija News recalls that the Presidential Election Petition Court adjourned Atiku’s case until May 18 for further pre-hearing of the petition against the President-elect, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP and Atiku, in the petition marked CA/PEPC/05/2023, are challenging Tinubu’s declaration as the president-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Listed as the first to third respondents in the petition are the INEC, Tinubu, and the APC.

The announcement for the week-long fast was made by the Chairman of the PDP Christian Religious Body, Presidential Campaign Council, Boni Haruna, who tagged the event, ‘At the Supreme Court of Heaven with Chief Justice of Universe’.

Haruna specified that the prayer’s purpose was to “denounce the Independent National Electoral Commission’s president-select and rescue and recover PDP for Nigeria”.

The biblical passages for the event will be taken from Romans 8: 33, Psalms 84: 10-11, and Proverbs 24: 25-26; 9: 7 – 8.