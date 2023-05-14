May Edochie’s Close Friend Opens Up On Reports Of Divorce From Her Husband

A close friend of May Edochie has shared some information concerning claims about her divorce from her husband, Yul Edochie.

In a post on Instagram, the lady identified as Valencia Poise refuted claims that the recently bereaved couple were planning on going their separate ways.

The entrepreneur clarified that May Edochie’s marriage is still intact and berated bloggers who were peddling false stories about the separation of the duo.

She pointed out the claims were similar to the incident involving Davido and Cubana Chief Priest, where bloggers manipulated the truth and altered the narrative.

she wrote: “I want to clearly state that MAY and YUL are not divorced… Not going through divorce process yet. I wonder why bloggers post things that do not exist just to gather social media traffic.

Please ignore such Rumours. This was how they meddled up Davido and Cubana Chief Priest’s issue and changed the narrative. Please what May needs from us all now is our fervent prayers not false assumptions.

“May God not allow evil to befall us”.

In a follow-up post, she wrote:

“How can someone lose his 1st son, 16 years old handsome boy with a bright future it’s not even up to 2 months and he’s posting like Mtn on his page. He didn’t even mourn the boy for even 6months. No respect for the Dead. Tufiakwa. People that keep defending nonsense, when you are not a victim, your mouth will be sharp till it happens to you or your family member.

May our children never marry trials and tribulations. Amen”.