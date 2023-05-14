10th NASS: South East Have Competent Candidates For Senate Presidency – Shettima

The National President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Yerima Shettima, has berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the choice of Senator Godswill Akpabio, as the next Senate President.

Naija News recalls that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) announced Akpabio as the favoured candidate for the Senate Presidency in the 10th National Assembly.

The APC NWC also announced Senator Barau Jubrin as the consensus Deputy Senate President, while Tajudeen Abbas was picked as the consensus Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Benjamin Kalu was chosen as the favoured Deputy Speaker.

In a chat with Daily Post on Friday, Shettima said the former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs is not the right candidate for the Senate Presidency position.

The AYCF leader said the South East can produce a competent Senate President even though the people of the region are not nationalistic in their approach.

Shettima urged the ruling party to encourage national unity by reviewing Akpabio’s choice and appointing someone from the South East region.

He said: “The APC brought a zoning formula and came up with someone from Akwa Ibom and this character, we know him very well. Because it is a party politics, they want to put it to be superior, it is not done anywhere.

“APC needs to encourage national unity by demonstrating it. Let them look and their position and review it clearly. They should look at the issue of bankruptcy, debt, and agitation from every part of the country and insecurity. We are in a fragile situation, we cannot afford to collect more debt if not we are finished.

“Although, I am of the view that the APC should reconsider positions. The South East is not helping themselves to be part of the national bureau. They need to be nationalistic in their approach.

“I am of the view that the government should encourage unity, we should carry our brother in the South East together.”