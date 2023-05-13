Emmanuel Dennis Won’t Play Against Chelsea

Super Eagles forward, Emmanuel Dennis won’t be playing in Nottingham Forest’s match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge later today, May 13.

Ahead of the Premier League game which will kick off at 3 PM WAT, Nottingham Forest manager, Steve Cooper confirmed that Emmanuel Dennis sustained an injury during training ahead of their league game against Southampton on May 8, 2023.

Without the Nigeria international, Nottingham Forest defeated the Saints 4-3 with his countryman Taiwo Awoniyi grabbing two of the goals.

The win pushed the relegation-threatened side to the 16th spot with 33 points in 35 games, just three points above the relegation zone.

In the pre-game press conference ahead of the Chelsea Vs Nottingham Forest clash which is a must-win for the relegation-threatened side, Cooper confirmed that Dennis has not returned to full training since then.

“Dennis has been injured. He picked up a knock in training before Southampton, and he is still not available,” the manager said.

Since being recruited by Nottingham Forest during the 2022 summer transfer window, Emmanuel Dennis has been in and out of Cooper’s lineup.

He has two goals and two assists this season; he has only started six of the Reds’ 18 home league games.

The 25-year-old forward was beginning to find his footing after demonstrating his usefulness in practice and created numerous opportunities during Nottingham’s build-up tactics before he sustained the injury.

With three games remaining in the season, the injury setback might prevent fans from seeing much of his face on the field until next season.