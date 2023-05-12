‘Your Easygoing Outlook On Life Has Turned Into An Asset’ – Buhari Sends Message To Gov Adeleke

President Muhammadu Buhari has praised the attributes and character of the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, saying his easygoing life has turned into an asset for him.

The President said this in his congratulatory message to the Osun State Governor on the occasion of his 63rd birthday.

Buhari in a statement on Friday which was released by his special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina recounted how Adeleke gradually built a solid political base over many years which is now working for him.

On the occasion of his birthday which comes up tomorrow, President Buhari prayed to God to grant Governor Adeleke the strength, wisdom, and courage to serve his people in Osun and the nation as a whole.

The full statement reads: “President Muhammadu Buhari shares in the joy of the occasion as Gov. Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke of Osun State celebrates his 63rd birthday, May 13, 2023.

“President Buhari affirms that the Senator, who represented Osun-West in the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly, solidified his base and gradually built a formidable network of friends and political allies that have helped his many victories, including leading one of the 36 states in the country.

“The President believes that Adeleke’s easy going outlook on life has turned into an asset, with a huge following that cuts across all ages.

“He urges the Osun State Governor, whose victory was recently validated by the Supreme Court, to place interest of the State and welfare of the people above all else, and seek God’s guidance to deliver on his mandate.

“The President prays that the Almighty God will grant Adeleke the strength, wisdom, and courage to serve his people and the nation.”