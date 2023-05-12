‘We Have Seen Attempts To Tarnish The Image Of Buhari’ – Masari Reveals Why Northern APC Governors Supported Tinubu

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari would have been at the receiving end of the blames if the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu failed in the 2023 elections.

Masari made the submission while explaining why the APC northern governors supported the presidential ambition of Tinubu.

According to him, they had seen the attempts by some people to tarnish the image of President Buhari so they had to rise to the occasion to defend his integrity by supporting the zoning formula of the party despite the attempts by some people to jettison the zoning arrangement.

Naija News reports the Katsina Governor made the revelation on Thursday in Daura during a farewell visit to the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruq-Umar.

He said: ”God had saved us from shame during the last general elections in the country where our party, the All Progressives Congress APC recorded huge successes.

“Anyone in this country with foresight, should thank God again because had it been our party did not win the election, people may think that the Federal Government failed Nigerians.

“Whatever someone planned in this country, God has helped President Muhammad Buhari to defend his integrity, because if we had failed in the election, he would be the first to be blamed.

“Those with foresight have seen that, especially we the governors from the north under the APC. We have seen attempts to tarnish the image of Buhari.

“Everybody knows that all the political parties believe in zoning, but some people in our party wanted to keep that aside, but we rejected their attempt.”

He added that only God knows what would have been the outcome and the current situation in the country if they had rejected zoning.

“So, if we had done such, only God would know the situation in the country at the moment. Therefore, we had to stick to our promises.

“That’s why the northerners then succeeded and earned respect for our people, because once we said yes, it’s always yes,” he added