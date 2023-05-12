Tinubu’s Spokesman, Rahman Bags MBA In Foreign Varsity

The media aide of President-elect, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tunde Rahman has bagged an MBA from the University of Leicester, UK.

This is his second master’s degree after the first in communications from Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo.

Mr Rahman said in a Facebook post earlier this week that it took him three years to complete because he had to combine studies with work.

He said, “After 3 years of painstaking efforts- glancing through materials on Leicester Blackboard in between work, closing late nights only to resume at home behind the computer, attending lectures, masterclasses and workshops, undertaking group or team tasks, reading, researching, sharing ideas, taking examinations and occasional travels to Leicester- it’s now in the kitty-MBA from the University of Leicester.”

Rahman noted that he felt like quitting a few times but decided to carry on and the more he did the more challenging it became.

Highlighting the things he found remarkable about studying abroad, he wrote, “One, the lectures are conversational and interactive. As much as they want to impart knowledge and let you into new developments and trends with appropriate case studies, they are also eager to understand and learn from your own perspectives and situations.

“Two, their processes are seamless and structured to suit every situation and circumstance. For instance, I could not make the graduation on January 19 because we were in the middle of preparations for the election and it was too close to the February 25 poll, my certificate was mailed to me at no extra cost. To God be the glory, I received it in my house yesterday.”

Rahman noted that Nigeria’s education sector needs to see reform.

“We have a lot to do to reform our education, the curricular, the systems and processes, President-elect Bola Tinubu, the National Assembly, University authorities, teachers and students all have a lot to do,” he said.