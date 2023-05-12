Bashir Ahmad Reacts As Peter Obi Insists He Must Be President Of Nigeria

The special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on digital communications, Bashir Ahmad, has mocked the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, over a statement insisting he must be President of Nigeria.

Naija News earlier reported that Peter Obi, declared on Friday (today) that he is not in a hurry to become Nigeria’s president.

The former Governor of Anambra State stated this during the launch of a book written in his honour: ‘Peter Obi: Many Voices, One Perspective’, held in Awka, Anambra State capital.

Recall that Obi and other presidential candidates are currently in court challenging the victory of President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was declared winner of the February 25th poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Obi, however, said on Friday that he was not in a hurry to become the next leader of the African Giant. Obi expressed confidence that he will become Nigeria’s president now or later.

He said: “Anyone who thinks I’m on transit is wasting his time. Let me tell you, I must be the president of this country. I’m sure of that. If it is not today, it must be tomorrow.”

Reacting via his Twitter page, Bashir mocked Peter Obi while describing the statement as an extreme joke.

He wrote: “An extreme joke”