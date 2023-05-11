Tinubu Travelled To Europe To Watch A Football Match – Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani has shared his thoughts on the recent journey of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu to Europe.

Naija News recalls that Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, left Nigeria for Europe on a working visit.

A statement from the office of the president-elect signed by Tunde Rahman stated that Tinubu would engage with investors and other key allies with the goal of marketing investment opportunities in the country and his administration’s readiness to enable a business-friendly climate through policies and regulations.

The statement also noted that the president-elect would fine-tune his transition plans, programmes and policy options with some of his key aides without unnecessary pressures and distractions.

Reacting to Tinubu’s journey via a post on Twitter, Sani noted that since people were coming up with preposterous theories on the reason Tinubu left the country he would also come up with his.

The Senator jokingly claimed that the former Lagos Governor visited Europe to watch a football match.

He wrote “Some say Asiwaju traveled for Medicals. Some say Asiwaju travelled for foreign investors. Let me add my own, Asiwaju traveled to watch PSG vs Ajaccio match. May God forgive those of us who may have lied.”