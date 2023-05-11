Live Update: Presidential Tribunal Hears Atiku’s Case Against Tinubu, INEC

The pre-hearing of petitions filed before the 2023 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal continues today.

Naija News had earlier reported that the pre-hearing started on Monday, with two political parties (Action Alliance (AA) and All Peoples Party (APP) withdrawing their petition against the President-elect, Bola Tinubu and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The five-member panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani would today hear the petition filed by the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his party.

Around 8:35 am, Atiku arrived in court to observe proceedings in the case he filed to challenge the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

The former Vice President and the PDP are contesting the declaration of Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the presidential election.

Atiku is seeking, among other things, the withdrawal of the Certificate of Return that was issued to Tinubu by the INEC.

As of 10:30, the Presidential tribunal adjourned the hearing of the petition filed by Atiku against Tinubu, APC and INEC.

The hearing was shifted to the 18th of May by the court.

On Thursday, the court also heard an application for live coverage of the proceedings, and the respondents said they would file their responses before Monday.

Justice Tsammani, therefore, commended the parties for their cooperation and agreement, saying it would assist in the quick conclusion of the pre-hearing session.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja is set to hear the application by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) challenging the victory of the president-elect.

At the pre-hearing session on Tuesday, the party informed the court that they have filed a pre-hearing information sheet TF 008, and had adopted the answers therein.

However, the president-elect has asked the tribunal to dismiss the petition filed by the APM.

Counsel to Tinubu, Akin Olujimi, told the tribunal, that their response contains a prayer seeking it to dismiss the petition over claims of lacking merit.

This is how far Naija News would update you on today’s proceedings, due to the adjournment.