Fabio Capello Reveals Similarities Between Osimhen And Haaland

Former head coach of the Three Lions of England, Fabio Capello has outlined the similarities between two of the brightest strikers in Europe Erling Haaland and Victor Osimhen.

Fabio Capello, who has coached AC Milan, Juventus, Roma, Real Madrid, and many other teams, believes that Osimhen and Haaland have similar hunger for scoring goals and can influence their respective teams to win games.

Erling Haaland, who joined Manchester City last summer, has been a monster in the Premier League where he has broken several records in the league within 10 months. He is currently the first player in the history of the league to score more than 35 league goals. The 22-year-old Norwegian striker has registered a total of 51 goals in 47 games in all competitions in his debut season at City.

His effort has pushed Manchester City to the Champions League semi-final where they drew 1-1 with Real Madrid in the first leg and are looking forward to knocking out the reigning Champions League winners at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Victor Osimhen is currently having the best football season in his career at Napoli. So far this season, he has scored 23 league goals which makes him the highest goal scorer in Serie A so far this season.

The 24-year-old striker has helped Napoli to win the Serie A title for the first time in 33 years. Also, he is the first African player to score 47 league goals in Serie A.

In an interview with Sky Italia per Napoli Magazine, Fabio Capello said both Osimhen and Haaland are the same in terms of their personality and abilities on the pitch.

“I don’t think Haaland is under pressure, because he has anger inside,” Capello said.

“He lives for goals. Osimhen has the same thing, they live for this. They fight, they want to win, they help their teammates and they transmit this determination that makes you win games.”