Champions League Semis: Real Madrid Vs Manchester City Ends In A Draw

Manchester City came from behind to pick a point at the Bernabeu to increase their chances of knocking out the reigning Champions League winners Real Madrid.

Kevin de Bruyne’s 67th-minute goal has preserved Manchester City’s prospects of winning the Triple this season in a tense encounter between familiar foes.

During the tense encounter, Thibaut Courtois made multiple stops to prevent De Bruyne, Rodri, and Erling Haaland from scoring more goals for coach Pep Guardiola who has never knocked out a Carlo Ancelotti’s team in the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The Spanish tactician’s heart was broken in the 36th minute after Eduardo Camavinga made a great run that City’s midfielders could not halt. He then passed the ball to Vinicius Jr. who scored a thunderous shot from 25 yards as goalie Ederson was left helpless.

Just as Real Madrid began to take charge of the second half, De Bruyne’s low, curling shot into the bottom corner handed City the equalizer.

Real Madrid almost restored the lead afterwards when Karim Benzema nearly got his name on the scoresheet, but Ederson superbly stopped his header.

City have now gone 21 games without losing a game, winning 17 of them. To win the Triple, they will need seven more victories including the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals.

The second leg will take place at the Etihad on Wednesday, May 17 at 8 PM WAT.

If Manchester City or Real Madrid win the second-leg encounter, they will face either AC Milan or Inter Milan in the Champions League final on June 10.