Haaland Vows To “Do Everything” To Help Man City Win Treble This Season

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has promised that he “will do everything” to help his team in winning a treble in the 2022-2023 season.

If the 22-year-old Norwegian striker helps Manchester City who ended this season as Premier League champions, to beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday and Inter Milan in the Champions League final on June 10, they will become the first English club to win the treble since 1999.

Before now, Manchester United are the first English club to win the Champions League, the Premier League, and the FA Cup in the same season under the leadership of the legendary manager, Sir Alex Ferguson in 1999.

Despite City’s domestic success in the last six seasons, the club has failed to win the Champions League and the closest they have gotten is losing 1-0 to Chelsea in the 2021 final. Ahead of the 2023 final on June 10, Erling Haaland believes he may be the difference between City winning and losing the UEFA Champions League final.

“This is why they bought me of course, to get this, we don’t have to hide that,” Haaland told BBC Sports.

“It would mean everything. I will do everything I possibly can to try to make it happen. It’s my biggest dream and hopefully, dreams do come true.”

He added: “But as well it’s not easy – it’s two finals against two good teams that will do everything they can to try to destroy that.

“They will be motivated, they will be ready and we have to play at our best because if we play at our best we have a really good chance of achieving exactly that.”

Haaland has had a fantastic first season in English football since joining City from Borussia Dortmund last summer.

He surpassed the Premier League record for goals scored in a season with a total of 52 goals.

The Norwegian international was voted the male footballer of the year by the Football Writers’ Association (FWA). He also won the Premier League Player and Young Player of the Year awards.

Haaland asserts that his approach to dealing with his fame is to seize it. Due to his successes, he is one of the most well-known athletes in the sport.